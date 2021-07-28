TEMSA Introduces the New TS 30 at UMA Motorcoach Expo

TEMSA, one of the industry leading bus manufacturers, has been distributing coaches in the U.S. market since 2010, continues its success story today. Having participated in the UMA Motorcoach EXPO 2021, which is considered as one of the most prestigious organizations in the private motorcoach market, UMA Expo brings industry professionals from all corners of the world together in Orlando, Florida, TEMSA offers new technology, design and innovation. It exhibited a single vehicle at the fair and managed to attract the attention and appreciation of all participants, with its new TS 30 redesigned motorcoach.

With more than 15,000 vehicles in 66 countries, TEMSA is reinforcing its position in the U.S. day by day. Having entered the U.S. market in 2010, TEMSA continues to operate through the TEMSA North America (TNA) Company founded in 2018. TEMSA that has managed to be one of the most important actors in the industry, by achieving a 10-percent market share where it operates presently, appears to be an “automotive-focused technology company” with more than 1,000 vehicles in the U.S. The company that considers the North American market as one of its growth accelerator in the future and aims to bring the TS45 Electric Bus that it has recently developed specifically for the U.S. market.

Tolga Kaan Doğancıoğlu, TEMSA CEO, said, “We are proud of having arrived at a successful point on a challenging market like the U.S. Besides, it is an important factor in identifying new targets for the forthcoming period. We have so far undersigned great achievements through the contribution of having analyzed the market and determined the needs in an accurate fashion. Our electric vehicles that we produce along with all their technology will soon hit the roads in different parts of the U.S., particularly Silicon Valley. In the forthcoming period, we aim to write greater success stories, especially in the North American market, through the new partnership of PPF and Skoda Transportation.”