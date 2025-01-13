Choose Redding

Experience All That Redding Has to Offer

Come discover the endless attractions that Redding, California, can add to your tour itineraries. Our sunny and inviting destination combines stunning natural beauty, enriching experiences, and incredible value for your passengers. Here’s why Redding is a great addition to your route:

A Natural Destination Packed with Amazing Attractions Nearby

Lake Shasta Caverns: Go deep inside the earth and experience history that’s been millions of years in the making! Family-friendly and educational make this a perfect stop for groups of all ages.

Lassen Volcanic National Park: Be surrounded by forests, meadows, and lakes while you take in the breathtaking views of Mt. Lassen. The park is filled with bubbling mud pots, steaming fumaroles, and colorful hot springs. Visitors have described the park as a "mini-Yellowstone" but without the crowds!

Shasta State Historic Park: Go back in time and experience California like the early pioneers of the 1800's. Visitors can explore the brick ruins, walk through the reconstructed courthouse museum, see up close Gold Rush artifacts, and many pioneer relics on display.

Sundial Bridge and Turtle Bay Exploration Park: Walk along a glass-decked bridge suspended over the Sacramento River. An architectural masterpiece, the Sundial Bridge is an icon to behold as it towers 217 feet into the sky. Steps away is Turtle Bay Exploration Park, a museum with engaging and interactive exhibits that will captivate your senses and satisfy your curiosity.

Cost Savers: Shasta Dam and Sundial Bridge are free to enjoy. Shasta State Historic Park is also free but there is a small entrance fee if you want to tour the museum.

Value-Added Amenities

Many Redding properties offer free Wi-Fi and complimentary breakfast, helping your passengers save on expenses.

Boost Your Revenue

For overnight stays with 30 guests or more, we’re happy to help cover park entrance fees, adding value to your package while keeping costs low.

Seamless Planning and Support

We are here to help support you every step of the way. From itinerary planning to coordinating activities, we’re committed to making Redding an effortless addition to your tours.