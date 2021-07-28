Prevost’s New Cloud One Seat Line

Prevost unveiled to the public for the first time its brand-new proprietary Cloud One seat line during the United Motorcoach Association EXPO April 21-24 in Orlando. The Cloud One series design focuses on comfort and ergonomics giving passengers an upgraded ride combined with uncompromised safety.

“Prevost is extremely proud to share the Cloud One line with customers,” said Francois Tremblay, general manager for Prevost. “The series combines style and comfort for the ultimate ride and offers the most ergonomic seats available in the industry today.”

The new offering is a result of many months of extensive research including collaboration with the industry-leading supplier, and real-world workshops used to create the most comfortable seat that also embodies modern styling. Prevost engineers also ensured Cloud One meets all North American safety regulations to continue to meet the safety standards Prevost customers are accustomed to.

“We conducted workshops with more than 100 passengers of all ages and body compositions who gave us great insight,” said Jeff Gagne, Prevost product manager. “Using that information and our strong supplier relationship, we created the ultimate seat for the North American coach industry.”

Cloud One is available in three tiers of style and comfort, and a variety of color combinations. All three collections come with the option of a standard headrest or a new ergonomic winged headrest.

Luxury Collection

• Full leather or leatherette

• Double stitching

• Piping

• Additional tufting on the sides and seat pan

Premium Collection

• Full leatherette

• Double stitching

• Piping

Standard Collection

• Flat woven or velvet options

• Leatherette accents

The first coach with Cloud One seats will be delivered in July 2021. Customers interested in the Cloud One series can visit the Web site to for further information at www.prevostcar.com.

Prevost has provided coach solutions for nearly a century with an uncompromising commitment to quality, a drive for constant innovation and improvement and dedication to safety and sustainability in every business aspect. Today, Prevost is one of North America’s largest producers of premium intercity touring coaches and is the world leader in the production of high-end motor home and specialty conversion coaches. Customer support is secured via the largest service network in the motorcoach industry with 17 OEM-owned and operated service centers across North America, a specialized customer support team with more than 260 years of industry experience and 60 mobile service vans. Prevost manufacturing facilities are located in Sainte-Claire, Quebec, Canada.

Prevost is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of buses, trucks, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase customer uptime and productivity. For more information, please visit www.volvogroup.com.