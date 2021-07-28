New MCI D45 CRT LE Charge™

NFI Group Inc. (NFI or the Company), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, on May 13 announced that subsidiary Motor Coach Industries (MCI) has unveiled its new zero-emission commuter coach, the D45 CRT LE CHARGE™, and also launched its new D series of coaches.

Leveraging high-torque electric drive systems for operation at highway speeds and plug-in battery charging to 100 percent in less than three hours, the battery-electric D45 CRT LE CHARGE builds on MCI’s legacy of reliable mobility and harnesses three major innovations. It exhibits design advancements of the next generation D series, introduces MCI’s innovative low entry vestibule and integrates proven CHARGE technology propulsion from New Flyer.

“With the D45 CRT LE CHARGE marking our fourth EV introduced in 2021, NFI is undeniably leading electrification of mass mobility – the ZEvolution,” said Paul Soubry, president and chief executive officer, NFI. “The new battery-electric D45 CRT LE CHARGE follows MCI’s introduction of the J4500 CHARGE, New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG and ARBOC’s Equess CHARGE – all leveraging shared EV technology. Together, NFI’s market-leading portfolio is enabling scalable zero-emission deployment across North America.”

The fully-accessible MCI D45 CRT LE CHARGE is a high-performance electric coach leveraging enhanced regenerative braking and next-generation, high-energy batteries that deliver more than 170 miles of range in the 389kWh model, and more than 230 miles in the 544 kWh model. To learn more, visit mcicoach.com/electric.

“We designed the zero-emission D45 CRT LE CHARGE with accessibility and passenger experience top of mind, and delivered on unprecedented ease of entry and exit with a patented low entry vestibule, a seating area and ramp that significantly improves dwell time and improvements in the ride experience for passengers with mobility needs,” said Chris Stoddart, president, New Flyer and MCI. “Whether your goal is emissions reduction, lower operational costs or to expand commuter express service, this coach delivers one of the safest, most comfortable, sustainable and flexible mobility solutions available.”

Alongside the D45 CRT LE CHARGE launch, MCI introduced the new D series – marking the next generation of MCI’s commuter vehicle and evolving the iconic and #1 best-selling coach model ever with modern design. MCI incorporated customer feedback to revolutionize design while maintaining quality, safety, workhorse reliability and comfort at highway speeds.

The new D series incorporates common systems and production, a stainless steel frame for maximum durability and modern styling that provides an unmatched passenger experience, including improved cabin space and legroom, reduced cabin noise, a curved stepwell for easier entry and more ergonomic driver cockpit, and improved ride quality. Together, these features lend lower operating cost.

All coaches are backed by MCI support services including in-field expertise, a technical call center and 24/7 roadside assistance; ongoing technical training from the industry’s only Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) accredited MCI Academy technician training center; parts support from NFI Parts, the industry’s largest parts supplier; MCI Service Centers; and finally, on-the-go support with the MCI Operators App and MCI Companion App.

NFI is leading the global electrification of mass mobility, operating in more than 80 cities in four countries that have completed more than 40 million electric service miles. NFI is also testing automated vehicle technology and remains committed to the development of technology standards that deliver safe, clean, sustainable, connected mobility options to communities.

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in 10 countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motorcoaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motorcoaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of more than 105,000 buses and coaches around the world.

MCI is North America’s leading public and private market motorcoach brand, building the J4500 series (an industry best-seller for more than a decade), the J3500, and the brand new zero-emission J4500 CHARGE. MCI also builds the workhorse D-Series including the ADA-accessible MCI D45 CRT LE Commuter Coach. MCI provides maintenance, repair, 24-hour roadside assistance, parts and technician training through the industry’s only Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) accredited MCI Academy.