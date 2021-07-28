ADL Delivers Double-Deckers for English Coastal Route

Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), one of the world’s leading independent global bus manufacturers, recently announced the delivery of two low carbon Enviro400 buses to independent West Norfolk operator Lynx. Lynx is a locally owned and totally independent bus operator in West Norfolk, an area north of London, which was set up in 2015 by a group of local people with many years’ experience of running quality bus ­services in the area.

The two new Enviro400 vehicles represent Lynx’s first order with ADL and have gone into service on the Coastliner 36 route between King’s Lynn, Hunstanton, Wells-next-the-Sea and Fakenham. The 38-foot, 76-seat buses are equipped with personalised Lynx-brand interior colors, glazed skylights, luggage rack, tables, USB chargers and bespoke moquette on the seats, which are generously spaced to give passengers a comfortable journey experience.

Lynx Managing Director Julian Patterson said: “We’re delighted that these new buses are now in service. They will be a great addition to our fleet as we continue to develop our business further and deliver even more for our customers.”

ADL Retail Sales Director Richard Matthews said: “We’d like to thank Lynx for this first order with us. These new buses will deliver a high standard of comfort and reliability for their customers and we look forward to working with Lynx again in the future.”