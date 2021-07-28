New Irizar Electric Buses for Barcelona

Nine Irizar zero-emission electric buses will start to operate shortly in the city of Barcelona on line H16 (Pg. Zona Franca – Forum Campus Besos). These units are in addition to the four Irizar buses that have been operating in the city since 2019.

The presentation ceremony took place on June 9 on Avenida Reina Maria Cristina in Barcelona, attended by the mayor of Barcelona and president of the AMB, Ada Colau; the deputy head of the government and minister for digital policy and territory of the Generalitat of Catalunya, Jordi Puignero; the chair of Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB), Rosa Alarcon, together with representatives of Irizar ­- e-mobility.

These 18-meter Irizar ie tram model vehicles have four doors, 36 seats, one driver’s seat, an area for wheelchairs and an area for pushchairs. The vehicles are propelled by a 236 kW Alconza engine (Alconza is an Irizar Group company) and powered by Irizar lithium ion batteries. They take four minutes, during service, to charge, using ultra-rapid pantograph fast charging infrastructure installed at two points in the city.

The vehicles are equipped with driving assistance systems, ensuring safer and more effficient driving. Furthermore, instead of rear-view mirrors, they are fitted with two digital cameras that project images onto screens in the driving area, for optimal driver visibility. For entertainment purposes, each vehicle has USB ports on the handrails for phone charging and Wi-Fi for passengers.

Barcelona City Council has ambitious sustainability targets. Irizar e-mobility is proud to be able to contribute to these targets. With environmentally-friendly vehicles, decarbonisation and the quality of life of the residents of Barcolona will improve. This new order is yet another display of Irizar e-mobility’s ability to adapt solutions to the specific needs of each operator and to provide turnkey solutions for sustainable, efficient, smart, affordable, safe and connected public transport.