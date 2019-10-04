Alexander Dennis awarded 180 Enviro500 double deck bus order from Hong Kong operator KMB

Larbert, Scotland, UK – October 4th, 2019: (TSX: NFI) Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), one of the world’s largest independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that Hong Kong’s largest bus operator The Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited (“KMB”) has placed a firm order for 180 Enviro500 three-axle double deckers. All of the new buses are scheduled to be delivered in the first half of 2020.

KMB’s order includes 76 short-wheelbase Enviro500 with a length of 11.3 metres as well as 104 longer vehicles that will be 12.8 metres long. Offering 80 and 98 seats respectively, they will be among the first buses for Hong Kong to be fitted with three-point belts at all seats.

The new Enviro500 for KMB will be powered by low emission Euro 6 engines. Solar panels on the roof will support the energy requirements of the powerful air conditioning system as well as other auxiliary loads.

This new order continues a long-standing relationship between Alexander Dennis and KMB, who have now ordered over 2,200 Enviro500 buses from Alexander Dennis since the current generation model was launched in 2012.

Paul Davies, Managing Director Asia Pacific for Alexander Dennis, comments: “We are delighted that to deliver its world class passenger service, KMB continues to place its confidence in Alexander Dennis vehicles and support with this latest order for 180 double deck buses. Designed and built with our unrivalled expertise in double deck buses, our Enviro500 will excel in challenging topography and climate on some of the most arduous duty cycles in the world.” www.alexander-dennis.com www.ad24.direct

About NFI

With over 8,900 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

About KMB

The Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited (“KMB”) is the largest franchised bus operator in Hong Kong, serving around 2.8 million passenger trips each day with a fleet of around 4,000 buses operating on over 400 routes. With more than eight decades’ experience, KMB leads the industry in providing safe, efficient, and quality services. Further news and information are available at www.kmb.hk. www.alexander-dennis.com www.ad24.direct

