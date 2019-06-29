Featherlite Luxury Coaches

The combination of Featherlite Coaches, Amadas Coach and FAIC Seats provide the ultimate in luxury motorcoaches for the consumer marketplace, luxury seated coaches for the transport market and luxurious FAIC seating for new and preowned transport coaches. This unique combination of offerings backed by more than 50 years of manufacturing excellence ensure the highest levels of quality with the utmost in customer support.

Featherlite Coaches (www.FeatherliteCoaches.com) handcrafts bespoke motorcoaches for the consumer market combining the finest materials with high-tech features designed and engineered in 3D CAD to deliver the finest coach on the market. Building on the Prevost H and X chassis, Featherlite Coaches offers customers coaches with two to four slides and is the only converter whom also offers an in-house slide system that provides increased living space with flush-floor slides deeper and wider than offered elsewhere. Floorplans offered include multiple bath-and-a-half configurations, bunks that power convert to become expansive hanging storage all with king master suites. Leveraging the massive storage available in the Prevost chassis, the coaches offer power sliding trays with available exterior entertainment features such as refrigerator, ice maker, power liquor dispenser and 4K UHDTV and surround sound. Control systems range from simple remote control operation of AV and lighting up to voice control of all systems.

Amadas Coach (AmadasCoach.com) offers the finest in marketing, executive and seated luxury coaches. Marketing coaches provide corporations space for product exhibition, product training and client entertaining space and can be custom designed to meet a client’s unique needs. Executive day coaches can be configured to suit but traditionally offer a choice of couch or single seats in the salon, galley offerings, full baths and a conference room that can convert for overnight accommodations. Seated luxury coaches offer the finest in luxury travel.

FAIC seating with space for up to 34 customers with custom lavatory, galley and full AV suites to ensure the finest in luxury travel. FAIC Seats (faicseats.com) provides the ultimate in passenger comfort during line-route, tour or charter operations allowing for higher revenue and increased customer loyalty. These luxurious seats are available in multiple material choices including custom dyed leather or customer supplied choices. The seats can be configured with USB and 120-volt power, adjustable recline, leg and foot-rest options, cupholders and tray tables. FAIC Seats offers a solution in three-point and two-point seats for both new and preowned coach outfitting and have been the seat of choice for operators who want to stand out from the crowd ensuring repeat customers.

The unique combination of offerings created with the grouping of Featherlite, Amadas and FAIC Seats ensurescustomers from both the business and consumer markets are provided the ultimate coach be it for personal enjoyment, brand recognition or revenue generation. For information on coach offerings or service on existing coaches visit www.FeatherliteCoaches.com, www.AmadasCoach.com and www.FAICSeats.com.