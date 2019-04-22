ABC COMPANIES: PROVIDING INDUSTRY LEADING TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS THROUGH PRODUCT, SERVICE AND BEST-IN-CLASS SUPPORT

Coach Solutions

ABC Companies is a leading provider to the transportation industry with diverse solutions including coach and bus products, parts, service and customer support. As the exclusive distributor of the industry leading Van Hool motorcoach brand for over 30 years, ABC has been proud to deliver over 11,000 new coaches to the North American market to date. The breadth of the Van Hool coach line is the most diverse in the industry, with coach sizes including thirty-five, forty, forty-five and double deck options and a new electric coach expected to hit the roads 4th quarter 2019. Both CX35 and CX45 coaches lead the industry in coach sales for their class. The CX35 has been the proven 35-foot choice since its introduction, with over 400 coaches on the road today.

Distribution of new Van Hool vehicles is just the beginning of the solutions that ABC Companies provides to the transportation industry. ABC holds the largest North American inventory of pre-owned coaches and now offers a new pre-owned sales program classification solution that allows customers to easily identify the sale condition of the coach. Pre-owned categories include wholesale, base, plus and certified pre-owned. ABC has also answered the need for readily available coaches by offering its EXPRESS solution, stocking each location with an inventory of coaches equipped with the most popular options.

When customers are ready to purchase a new or pre-owned coach ABC has a solid history of providing financing solutions that focus on ROI. ABC’s Financial Services Group is one of the largest providers within the industry and provides both private and municipal financing and leasing options.

After Sale Support

ABC considers what happens after the sale a pivotal time for the customer experience. The CustomerCare team is committed to providing solutions that educate operators, drivers and mechanics while also providing tools that keep coaches on the road. ABC field technicians are a key component to the after-sales experience. Each field technician has three main goals including new coach delivery follow through, any necessary training, and trouble shooting. Within two weeks of a coach delivery, the field technician visits the customer on site to familiarize owners, drivers and mechanics with their new coach. While onsite, the customer is introduced to the tools and resources readily available through ABC Companies. Topics range from how to contact the Customer Care Team; access the Van Hool customer portal; file a warranty claim as well as what resources are available both online and in the field. Regardless of the time of day or issue, technical support is a phone call away 24/7/365 for any new Van Hool model.

ABC’s industry leading training resources include three and a half day workshops that are offered around the country as well as online tech tips and videos. Its workshops include Van Hool familiarization, advanced electrical and advanced HVAC. A new one-day class was introduced focusing on driver familiarization, giving drivers new to a Van Hool coach, first-hand experience with a product expert.

ABC Service

ABC operates 8 strategically located service locations around the country. With some of the best equipped facilities in the industry, ABC Service has a solution for virtually all coach makes and models along with transit buses from standard maintenance to full refurbishment. The company has a proven history of successful large-scale fleet refurbishment projects ranging from Greyhound to the Georgia Regional Transit Authority (GRTA).

Whether you have one coach, a small fleet without in-house expertise, or a large fleet that requires its own maintenance management program, the goal is to maximize uptime and minimize costs. ABC Companies understands the challenges of today’s customers and has built a suite of flexible solutions to meet these evolving needs. Scalable programs such as Tech Assist for an “as-needed” basis, to fully managed Fleet Assist programs are designed to get and keep ABC customers on the road.

Most locations are equipped to handle any job from the basics to full collision and paint capabilities. ABC continues to provide solutions to address increasing customer needs by adding new locations such as the most recent in Newark, California. Along with 24/7 mobile truck service, ABC operates 14 mobile units in Northern California alone.

ABC Parts Source

ABC Parts Source is a trusted replacement supplier for all makes and models of motorcoaches and transit buses throughout North America. ABC carries nearly 200,000 active part numbers for motorcoaches and transit buses to service mixed and diverse fleets. Not only does ABC offer genuine OE coach replacement parts for practically all makes and models, it also has an aftermarket supply chain that is unrivaled in the industry. ABC Parts Source has expanded service capabilities by increasing its vendor partnerships over 64 percent during the past year alone. These partnerships have allowed ABC to offer its customers the part they need, when they need it. With options to fit their budget and business.

ABC Parts Source operates a professionally staffed parts call center which is open 12 hours a day, giving customers the longest order period in the industry. The team is comprised of more than parts experts, they are also customer experts. When a customer calls in, the team learns their preferences building a relationship to quickly help them get the part they need. The two-hour Call Center extension offers significant benefits to ABC customers with additional access to parts experts and same day shipping options from west coast ABC distribution centers.

ABC’s online parts store has undergone several enhancements to simplify customer usage. New functionality includes tracking warehouse inventory by location, identifying the closest distribution center with the required part, providing new part search parameters, and saving customer information for streamlining future requests. Improvements now also allow for quick search capability by part number, order number, or part description. The system also ties in with the California locations for expedited shipping options as late as 7 PM. Finally, flyers are added weekly with seasonal and weekly specials as well as informative technical tips.

Building on the principals of ABC Companies founder, Clarence “Clancy” Cornell, the organization continues to be family owned and customer focused. ABC continues to invest in its company structure, expertise and capabilities to ensure customer needs are met today and tomorrow. Its capabilities continue to evolve with the company’s customer base, again demonstrating that the relationship begins, not ends after the sale.