More than a meeting, ABA’s Marketplace is a valuable investment that pays for itself many times over, and a can’t-miss annual reunion with colleagues and friends, old and new.

Every January, ABA welcomes the travel and tourism community to the first conference of the year—

the industry’s premier business event—ABA’s Marketplace. More than 3,500 tour operators, suppliers and exhibitors come together to kick off a new year of business opportunity and growth. ABA’s Marketplace is truly a market-place—an active, vibrant forum of buyers and sellers where business gets done. With more than 137,000 pre-scheduled appointments and 800 pre-qualified operators, Marketplace offers a year’s worth of sales meetings in one week. And with legendary networking and social events, attendees turn conversations from the conference floor into long-term business relationships. Couple this with leading education seminars and the industry’s largest exhibit hall, and ABA is really unmatched as the best industry event each year. More than a meeting, ABA is a valuable investment that pays for itself many times over, and a can’t-miss annual reunion with colleagues and friends, old and new.

We understand in these economic times that many travel budgets have been modified. As a result, you may now need to provide justification for attending ABA’s Marketplace. So here are some things you might want to consider:

-Focus on what you will specifically bring back to the organization as return for the investment from sales, business leads, relationship building and education.

-Offer to prepare and deliver a short presentation to your colleagues to share what you learned at ABA. You are also able to take this opportunity to communicate the value of this market, Motorcoach Group Travel and Tourism to your company.

-Share the industry and professional development education worth thousands of dollars that you can implement immediately.Be ready with a plan that shows who will cover for you while you are attending the conference.