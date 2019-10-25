Westchester County retrofitting buses with two-position bicycle racks

Owosso, Mich. – Cyclists will now have an easier time of using public transit buses while getting around Westchester County, New York.

Byk-Rak, based in Owosso, Mich. is retrofitting 247 Westchester County buses with its two-position bike racks so riders can easily stow their bikes while riding the bus to the next destination where they might continue their multi-modal journey on two wheels instead of four. The racks accommodate standard-tire bicycles, from adult-sized bikes down to smaller bikes, such as a children’s size with 16” wheels.

Westchester County chose racks with lift-assist technology, which has special springs that allow the bicyclist passenger to pull the rack down more easily and slowly. This aids in accessibility. The transit agency also opted for deployment sensors on their racks for additional safety. With this technology, the driver is alerted when the rack is down and not stowed.

As with all of Byk-Rak’s products, these securely hold bikes in place, are lightweight, and easily raise and lower with one hand. Riders can load their bicycles with ease from either curbside or the front of the rack, according to the company. Each rack carries 250 lbs. of static weight and supports bicycles up to 55 lbs. in each rail while the bus is in motion.

To learn more about Byk-Rak LLC, a division of Midwest Bus Corporation, visit www.byk-rak.com or call 989-729-5884.