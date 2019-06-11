Two 2019 Van Hool CX45 Coaches for Allstar Chauffeured Services Based out of Troy, Michigan, Allstar Chauffeured Services has taken delivery of two new 2019 Van Hool CX45 coaches with many upgraded amenities that compliment their premium vehicle line. Each coach is powered by a Cummins engine with Allison transmission, and include many passenger conveniences such as 110-volt USB outlets with inverters, WI-FI, two large REI 23-inch monitors and four additional 15.6-inch monitors throughout the coach, passenger shades. One of the coaches is also ADA-equipped. Passengers will recognize the luxury before they even enter the coach with the two-tone, white and gray paint and beautiful graphics around the coach. As they enter the coach, the full leather seating, contoured enclosed parcel rack with hydrographic doors, wood flooring and hydrographic lavatory door truly make a luxurious statement.

Celebrating 25 years in the transportation industry, Allstar Chauffeured Services primarily services the Detroit, Michigan area, however continues to expand its area covering out of state trips to New York, Washington, D.C. and Cleveland. The company currently employs 71 people and has a total fleet of 47 vehicles including eight motorcoaches. They began purchasing coaches in 2016 with two new Van Hool models.

“Allstar provides a great example of how traditional limousine companies are entering the full-size coach market and succeeding,” said Brenda Borwege, senior vice president of Midwest-Southwest Region, ABC Companies. “They are offering an upscale Van Hool coach product and complimenting it with their successful business model of focusing on the service side of the business to enhance the client experience. Allstar’s Chief Financial Officer and Managing Partner Jason Fritz emphasizes, “Whether you are riding in one of our executive sedans or a full-size coach, you will enjoy the luxury of a high-end chauffeured experience. Our clients are used to luxuries such as full-leather seating, technology and other amenities that we are very pleased to also be able to offer on a full-size coach.

” Allstar is known for leveraging technology to improve the customer experience both pre- and during transportation. Prior to travel, clients have the ability to track their vehicles’s arrival via a mobile app or with the link in their e-mail confirmation. Customer alerts can be set up by e-mail or text to notify them of a vehicle’s status as well. Inside their new coaches, clients will also enjoy the onboard technologies including Wi-Fi, Roku for streaming services, satellite radio and on-board TVs.

When asked why they chose to work with ABC on this purchase, Fritz stated, “We purchased our first two full-size coaches from ABC in 2016 and have not been disappointed. The service and support that we continue to receive from the ABC team, made where to purchase our new coach from an easy decision.” Referencing working with ABC Parts Source and ABC Service, Fritz mentioned, “Getting parts and service has always been very easy. Our coach parts are shipped quickly, and someone has always been available to answer and service questions we have.

” Allstar has been active members of UMA and ABA since their first coach purchase in 2016 as well as members of NLA since 1998.

