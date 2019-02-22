Prevost Opens New Florida Service Center

Prevost, a member of Volvo Group, has announced the opening of its new service center in Orlando, Florida. With this addition, the company’s Parts and Service Network is growing again after the opening of four new service centersin North America last year. With now 15 service locations, Prevost strengthens its network, already unmatched in the industry. In addition, the service network is supported by more than 190 bus- certified Volvo Truck locations.

The Orlando service center, which opened for business at the end of August, supports local economy as it required investments of $6 million and plans to hire up to 50 employees. It is a full-service f acility staffed by technicians who are factory trained to work on Prevost, Nova Bus and Volvo motorcoaches , as well as other motorcoach brands.

“The efforts and investments we make in continually expanding our network of service centers reflect the importance the Volvo Group places on our American customer base,” said Håkan Agnevall, president of Volvo Buses. “We aim not only to satisfy our customers by providing quality, reliable and sustainable coaches, but also by providing better access to the best services.”

“The opening of this service center is a new demonstration of our commitment to get closer to our customers, meet their needs efficiently and better serve them,” said Francois Tremblay, vice president and general manager for Prevost. “The Orlando location brings the total of Prevost owned and operated service centers to 15, nearly double the size of the largest competitor network in the North American market.”

“Our goal is to ensure that our customers have access to our services easily. Thus, by growing the number of service centers and combining them with our fleet of mobile vans, we’re offering to our customers more options, more accessibility and more flexibility,” added Randy Castillo, services network director for Prevost.

“As mayor of Winter Garden, it is with great enthusiasm that I welcome the opening of the Prevost Service Center here in Winter Garden. I am delighted that we’re able to attract investment from companies of this importance. I’m sure this facilitates continued economic development and demonstrates a true commitment to job creation in our community,” said John Rees.

“The Florida Public Transportation Association is extremely excited that Prevost is opening this new facility in our state. Florida is one of the fastest growing states in the country, and we have to keep our infrastructure growing at a similar pace. By opening this new service center, we believe Prevost will be a key player in ensuring that the transportation services being provided today can meet the increased future demand,” said Lisa M. Bacot, executive director of the Florida Public Transportation Association.

Prevost is a leading manufacturer of premium intercity touring coaches and the world leader in the production of conversion coaches for high-end motor home and specialty conversion. As part of the Volvo Group, it has access to the financial strength, research capability and manufacturing expertise of the group. The Volvo Group isone of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines.