New Ownership of Coach USA and Coach Canada

An agreement has been reached for the sale of Coach USA to an affiliate of Variant Equity Advisors, LLC (Variant Equity), subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the Surface Transportation Board. The sale is expected to be finalized by end of April 2019.

Coach USA and Coach Canada combined are one of the largest transportation companies in North America incorporating more than 29 local carriers, with more than 4,500 employees and approximately 2,200 buses and coaches. It provides megabus.com intercity coach services, commuter services, airport transportation, sightseeing tours, charters and contract ­services across North America. The North American business is currently owned by Stagecoach Group, the Scotland-based international public transport group which operates buses, coaches, trams and trains and has around 31,000 employees in the UK and North America.

“Coach USA has been hugely successful in delivering safe, high-quality, and greener travel for people across North America. I believe we have the best team in the industry who will continue to deliver the best travel experience possible to our passengers every single day. We are excited about this tremendous opportunity and look forward to delivering our strategy alongside Variant,” said Linda Burtwistle, president and COO Coach USA North America.

“Coach USA has a stellar reputation for delivering safe, reliable travel throughout North America,” said Variant Equity Managing Partner Farhaad Wadia. “We look forward to partnering with the business’ management team to continue driving Coach’s growth under Variant’s ownership.”