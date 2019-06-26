Emerald Luxury Coaches Unveils First H3-45 Conversions

Emerald Luxury Coaches, the Texas-based luxury motorcoach convertor that since 2015 has been building a unique industry niche around its highly distinctive Prevost X3-45 coaches, has added Prevost H3-45 conversions to the mix for the 2020 model year.

It is a move that vaults Emerald to the forefront of the Prevost conversion field. The H3-45 is Prevost’s “touring bus” platform, one that wit

h its higher profile, panoramic windows and larger storage capacity has long been the standard for the industry’s elite coaches. That, combined with Emerald’s reputation for offering high-quality Prevost conversions at exceptionally competitive prices, is raising eyebrows throughout the industry.

As well it should. A quick look at Emerald’s initial offering of completed H3-45 models reveals a product that more than holds its own in t

he extremely competitive Prevost marketplace. “We surveyed customers about what they want in a coach, and we listened,” says John Walker, Emerald’s owner and president. “We started by redesigning all of our bays, to increase storage, reduce maintenance costs and just make them easier to work with. On the inside, we worked to open things up and use every inch of the floorplan, to give the design a chance to shine.”

The H3-45 series also reflects Emerald’s commitment to incorporating cutting edge technology and premium quality components. Of particular note is the 58-volt house electrical system features Volta Power System’s automotive-grade lithium ion batteries, the most advanced energy system available and one that cuts hundreds of pounds of total weight from the coach.

Other noteworthy features include oversized HD LED TVs throughout – 49-inch displays in the living room and bedroom and an enormous 65-inch unit in the lower bay entertainment center – as well as a Creston-based control system that may be the simplest, easiest to operate ever designed.

“Simplified operations have always been a priority for us, and a characteristic of the Emerald brand,” Walker says. “We program the Crestron ourselves with our own interface, and combine everything into one central control panel. You can also run it through your phone, tablet, or smart TV. Again, the idea is to keep it simple.” They have kept it affordable, as well. Even with the new advanced features, the price of a new Emerald’s H3-45 remains below the average Prevost conversion and competitive with many high-end Class A motor homes.

“In terms of value, the Emerald H3-45 is like no other vehicle in its price range,” says Frank Konigseder Jr. of Liberty Coach, which provides sales, service and marketing support for Emerald. “The quality of the workmanship is obvious. The same goes for the technology and design work. And there’s no comparing any Class A chassis to a Prevost.

” Walker agrees, pointing out that Emerald will continue to build coaches on both Prevost platforms. “H3-45 or X3-45, you are talking about a million-mile coach. And we want to give everyone in the market the chance to experience it.

” Emerald’s new H3-45 coaches are offered exclusively through Liberty Coach of Florida in Stuart, Florida (LibertyCoach.com) and TransWest RV in Frederick, Colorado (transwest.com). Contact them directly for information on current inventory and to arrange a test drive.