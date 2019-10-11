Byk-Rak – Seattle-area transit group changing to wide-tire racks on some buses

Seattle-area transit group changing to wide-tire racks on some buses

Owosso, Mich. – Kitsap County Transit in Bremerton, Wash. is retrofitting 16 of its 76 public transit buses with Byk-Rak’s wide-tire racks, and they have committed to buy more. This means cyclists with wide-tire bicycles will now have an easier time of using public transit buses in the area.

Byk-Rak, based in Owosso, Mich., is supplying its new, two-position, three-inch, wide-tire rack for the front of Kitsap’s buses so riders can easily stow their bikes while riding the bus to the next destination where they might continue their multi-modal journey on two wheels instead of four. The rack still also accommodates standard-tire bicycles, from adult-sized bikes down to smaller bikes, such as a children’s size with 16” wheels.

As with all of Byk-Rak’s products, the new rack securely holds its bikes in place, is lightweight, and easily raises and lowers with one hand. Riders can load their bicycles with ease from either curbside or the front of the rack, according to the company. Each rack carries 250 lbs. of static weight and supports bicycles up to 55 lbs. in each rail while the bus is in motion.

Kitsap Transit has operated since 1983 and provides service to the county’s commuter base and a sustainable, green travel option for the environmentally conscious. It offers a robust, multi-program system of routed buses; special transportation for the elderly and disabled; a rideshare program; and passenger-only ferry service between Bremerton and Port Orchard, Wash., and Bremerton and Annapolis, Wash.

To learn more about Byk-Rak LLC, a division of Midwest Bus Corporation, visit www.byk-rak.com or call 989-729-5884.