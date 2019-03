After 24 editions of Busworld Europe in the picturesque city of Kortrijk, Busworld is moving to Brussels, the capital of Belgium – and Europe. Easier to reach with an international airport and train station next door, more hotel rooms, a lively city with top of the bill food service and entertainment, the European Commission just around the corner – Brussels has it all.

The exhibition is almost fully booked. With a growth of 50 percent in net exhibition surface, going from 40,000 sqm to 60,000 sqm, it is already clear that, again, it will be the biggest edition ever.

A bigger surface, more exhibitors, more vehicles to look at, to touch, to sit in, to test drive – visitors should prepare themselves for a significantly longer ride in Brussels Expo from October 18-23, 2019. The full exhibitor list can be consulted on the Web site www.busworldeurope.org.

In conjunction with the Busworld exhibition, the International Bus Conference – a collaboration between UITP and Busworld Academy – will open its doors in Brussels from October 21-23, 2019 on the same premises. Combining a visit of the exhibition and participating to a seminar is perfectly possible. Recently a call for papers was launched. All speakers that are interested can apply for a slot until February 28, 2019. More information is available on the Web site www.busconference.com.