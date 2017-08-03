October 9-11, 2017

Georgia World Congress Center

Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Held just once every three years, APTA EXPO is the world’s largest showcase of technology, products, and services related to the public transportation industry. With more than 800 exhibitors and 12,000+ attendees, APTA EXPO is the where innovation and technology converge to determine the future of public transit. APTA EXPO 2017 is a one-of-a-kind event that provides hands-on access to an unparalleled showcase of emerging industry products and services. EXPO also provides the perfect opportunity to connect with a global community of peers and thousands of decision makers in the public transportation industry. Register for EXPO today for free!

