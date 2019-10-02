ALEXANDER DENNIS ENVIRO200 STARTS SIX-MONTH REVENUE TRIAL WITH MARTA IN ATLANTA

Published: 30 Sep 2019

Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), one of the world’s largest independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that it has supplied an Enviro200 to the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) for a six-month revenue trial.

The 30ft midibus will run on MARTA’s circulator and connector routes and is expected to be in service for over 20 hours per day, seven days a week. Alexander Dennis and MARTA collaborated closely in the preparation of this joint trial and the manufacturer built the Enviro200 to the agency’s specification to enable its performance to be fully verified.

While there are a handful of 30ft buses in MARTA’s current fleet, it mainly consists of more than 600 40ft heavy-duty transit buses, and the agency needs a future fleet of more smaller buses.

The Alexander Dennis Enviro200 is manufactured in Indiana and is fully Buy America compliant and Altoona-tested. The fuel efficient, lightweight construction is the world’s favourite midibus with close to 20,000 produced globally, and is already in service with many US transit agencies from Charleston, South Carolina to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Omaha, Nebraska and Manchester, New Hampshire.

During the six-month trial, MARTA will benefit from comprehensive manufacturer support through the Alexander Dennis aftermarket organisation as well as the wider NFI Group. NFI acquired Alexander Dennis in May 2019 to form a global independent bus and coach manufacturer that supports 105,000 vehicles and leads the North American transit bus market.

Ollie Nielsen, Sales Director Eastern Region at Alexander Dennis Inc., comments: “We have worked with MARTA in the past on double decker verification and ridership acceptance, and we are delighted to continue this strong collaboration with this comprehensive trial of our Enviro200 midibus. The Enviro200 is a robust yet efficient and maneuverable solution for transit services that comes with the reassurance of 12-year Altoona testing and the full support of the market-leading NFI Group.”

About NFI

With over 8,900 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.